‘Clean Air Code’ could impact marijuana users in St. Louis Co.

More changes could be coming for marijuana users in St. Louis County, including where you can use it.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
County Executive Sam Page announced today the county council is working on regulations for smoking in public gathering places.

This is all part of the county’s “Clean Air Code.”

The code currently addresses where you can smoke tobacco products. Page said these proposals are to reduce secondhand smoke exposure.

“It’s important that the clean air code be revised to address smoking marijuana,” Page said. “According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, marijuana smoke causes the same cancer causing agents that is present in tobacco and in some cases there is even higher amounts.”

