Blood drive inspired by SLMPD officer who was shot in the line of duty; officer donates blood for the first time since being shot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Red Cross held a “Community Call to Action” blood drive on Wednesday in honor of first responders, specifically inspired by Colin Ledbetter.

On January 26th, St. Louis City Police Officer Colin Ledbetter and his partner were both shot in the line of duty and rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Ledbetter’s injuries were significant, but thanks to his medical team and a whole lot of blood, he survived.

“Donating blood does save lives,” Ledbetter says. “I’m a product of that.”

While recovering at the hospital, Ledbetter needed 39 units of blood. The amount of blood Ledbetter needed is more than three times the amount someone has in their body.

“I’m feeling great,” Ledbetter says. “I’m obviously not back to 100%. Probably going to be looking at a medical retirement in the near future so obviously I’m trying to find different ways to give back to the community now because that’s still my passion.”

Ledbetter is hoping to save lives by donating blood the same way others helped save his life.

He’s now one step closer after getting the approval from his doctors to donate for the first time since he was shot.

“Full circle,” Ledbetter says. “Kinda makes me wonder where my blood’s gonna end up or if it’s gonna be in the same kind of situation to save someone else’s life.”

Beth Elders with the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis says donating blood is one thing people can do to really make a difference.

“We as a community many times call our first responders,” Elders says. “Now it’s their calling us to action. They’re calling us to roll up our sleeves to give because we know thousands of them are injured in the line of duty and many need blood.”

More than 70 people donated blood during the “Community Call to Action” event on Wednesday.

As for what’s next for Ledbetter after he retires from SLMPD, it’s still unclear.

However, Ledbetter says he knows serving his community will always be a top priority.

“Honestly it’s kind of an exciting point right now,” Ledbetter says. “I get to be a 20-year-old again trying to decide what I do with my life.”

Ledbetter is planning to re-pay the amount of blood he needed to survive. After donating one unit on Wednesday, he only has 38 more units left to donate.

