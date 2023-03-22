Alton man sentenced on sex charges

Ryan Nation was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
(Madison County State's Attorney)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – An Alton man convicted of child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault has been sentenced to prison, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine announced Wednesday.

Ryan M. Nation pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing sexual acts with a child in March 2022. He also reportedly used a phone to record the assault.

The 39-year-old’s sentence consists of a 36-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault and a 9-year term for child pornography. The sentences must be served back-to-back. Nation is required to serve at least 85% for the assault count.

