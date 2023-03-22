Alton man sentenced on sex charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – An Alton man convicted of child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault has been sentenced to prison, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine announced Wednesday.

Ryan M. Nation pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing sexual acts with a child in March 2022. He also reportedly used a phone to record the assault.

The 39-year-old’s sentence consists of a 36-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault and a 9-year term for child pornography. The sentences must be served back-to-back. Nation is required to serve at least 85% for the assault count.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.