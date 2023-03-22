‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A candidate for Parkway School Board is explaining himself after a derogatory and profane seven-year-old video made waves on social media after being resurfaced.

In it, he calls an Asian woman a “panda” and a “milk-fueled mule.”

Ryan Kerr is hoping to represent Parkway students on its school board. The district consists of around 17,000 students and is one of the largest in the state.

“Let that Asian know what she’s worth. Apparently not much,” said Kerr in the video.

The video came out in 2016 after drinking with friends.

“Ain’t no pandas in this car,” said Kerr.

And other derogatory descriptors of the woman.

“Fat bag f****** milk-fueled mule,” said Kerr.

On a Zoom call with News 4, he said it was a mistake.

“None of it was excusable whatsoever then or now,” said Kerr on Tuesday.

Kerr said he did this when he was very drunk, suffering with depression and debilitating knee problems. It was at an alcohol-related event in which he said got into some type of altercation with an Asian woman.

He said that she claimed he hit her, and so he insisted the police should be called to clear his name. No charges appear to be ever filed on him.

He calls it a heated moment after a false allegation.

He also says that referring to the woman as a panda has nothing to do with her Asian descent; instead, it was a nickname that she went by.

As for “milk-fueled mule,” that term had to do with her buying premium beer, sold in limited quantities, that she would give to a partner to resell.

“The reason he brought this person to the release was to get extra bottles for him to sell,” said Kerr to KMOV.

Now he’s in the six-person race for Parkway School Board after being a vocal parent at meetings over the last few years. The district said on its website 14% of its population is Asian.

He said anybody with concerns can meet him in person or join a daily Zoom call he hosts because he knows he’s still the man for the job.

“I knew that I would have to explain it again, I knew that I was going to put myself under a microscope, but because it depends on my children’s future and not only mine but 17,000 kids in this district,” said Kerr.

Kerr says it’s a horrendous four-minute view of his life and that he’s done counseling and diversity training for subconscious bias that has made him a more well-rounded person.

“I don’t regret the incident happening because it’s gotten me to where I am today,” said Kerr on Tuesday night.

News 4 asked Parkway Board President Jeff Todd, who’s running for re-election himself, for comment, and he said it’s board policy and his own policy to not comment on other candidates’ campaigns.

