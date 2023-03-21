You can get Mission Taco Joint in Busch Stadium this baseball season

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – This season you’ll be able to get Mission Taco Joint inside Busch Stadium!

The West Coast-style taco restaurant concept will be a new local food partner for the upcoming season. The concession will be located in Section 150.

The menu will include signature tacos like the Mango Shrimp and Vegan Soft Taco. There will also be Busch Stadium exclusive tacos like the “Hot Corner” Chicken.

Mission Taco Joint has six locations across St. Louis and Kansas City. They also have a concession area inside Enterprise Center.

