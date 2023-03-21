St. Louis police investigating infant’s death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating an infant’s death.

According to police, the 1-month-old was found unresponsive in the 3900 block of Greer around 6 a.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released. Police said the Child Abuse Unit and Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the ongoing investigation.

