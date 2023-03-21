St. Louis police investigating infant’s death

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating an infant’s death.

According to police, the 1-month-old was found unresponsive in the 3900 block of Greer around 6 a.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released. Police said the Child Abuse Unit and Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the ongoing investigation.

