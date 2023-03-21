St. Louis CITY SC expanding access to youth soccer across Metro

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis CITY SC is working to expand access to youth soccer across the Metro.

On Tuesday, defender Joakim Nilsson coached a few dozen kids in the South City YMCA gym as part of the team’s new “Soccer in our CITY” program.

At the Tuesday event, Together Credit Union made a surprise $10,000 donation to the YMCA in support of their missing to help people and communities learn, grow and thrive.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.