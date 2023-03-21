Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
‘Package Killer’ pleads guilty to 2 more murders
Two Ilinois teens were killed in a sledding accident while visiting a Colorado ski resort. (KUSA)
2 teens killed in sledding accident
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home