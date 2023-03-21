Season tickets on sale for The Muny

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a tradition for many during the summer in St. Louis.

Season tickets are on sale now for The Muny’s 2023 season.

Seven productions will hit the stage from June 12 to August 20. The shows running this summer are: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Chess, West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent and Sister Act.

Tickets for the season start at $112.

This year marks the 105th year for the country’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre.

