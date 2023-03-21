Police investigating fatal crash in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a crash occurred overnight in North City.

Police tell News 4 the crash happened at Page and Euclid around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say they got a call for shots fired and found a man injured on the side of the street and a car flipped over.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

