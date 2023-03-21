‘Package Killer’ pleads guilty to 2 more murders

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The so-called ‘Package Killer’ has pleaded guilty to two more murders.

Gary Muehlberg was already serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Kenneth Atchison when DNA linked him to at least four additional murders. While speaking to investigators last year, Muehlberg reportedly confessed to the murders of the four women.

In September 2022, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell charged Muehlberg, 73, in connection with the deaths of Robyn Mihan, 18, Sandy Little, 21, Brenda Jean Pruitt, 27, and Donna Reitmeyer, 40.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to killing Pruitt and Reitmeyer.

A hearing is scheduled for later this month in Mihan’s murder.

Muehlberg previously pleaded guilty to killing Little.

The women disappeared within six months in 1990 from south St. Louis. Their bodies were later found by passersby in makeshift containers.

