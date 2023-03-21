No-excuse absentee early voting begins Tuesday in Missouri. Here’s how you can participate

No-excuse early voting begins in Missouri
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone wanting to submit an absentee vote for the April 4 election in Missouri can do so for two weeks starting Tuesday.

Here is a list of the appropriate forms you need to have:

  • A valid Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license.
  • A valid military ID or veteran’s ID
  • A valid U.S. passport.
  • another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. or the state of Missouri

You can vote by mail, but you will have to provide a reason for doing so. Those include:

  • Absence on election day
  • incapacity to do so due to an illness or physical disability on election day
  • A religious reason
  • Employment as an election authority
  • Incarceration
  • confidentiality programs

Several Missouri counties including here in Jackson County have pot taxes on the ballot.

On the Jackson County ballot is a 3 percent countywide sales tax on all tangible personal property retail sales of recreational weed. A sample ballot shows it will fund community and veteran support services through a special revenue fund.

You can vote for Mayor Quinton Lucas or candidate Clay Chastain and opportunities to vote for council members with districts 1-6 are on the ballot too. There are several tax levy questions on there as well.

