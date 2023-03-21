More than 15k marijuana convictions expunged since recreational legalization

The state of Missouri has granted more than 15,000 expungements at the misdemeanor and felony levels for nonviolent marijuana offenses.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KMOV) -- Since legalizing recreational marijuana, the state of Missouri has granted more than 15,000 expungements at the misdemeanor and felony levels for nonviolent marijuana offenses.

That includes 65 in St. Louis City, 304 in St. Louis County, 55 in Jefferson County, and six in Franklin County. The Supreme Court of Missouri tells News 4 that St. Charles and Lincoln Counties had not reported any expungement data as of Tuesday morning.

