More than 100 firefighters battle 8-alarm church fire in New Jersey
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 100 firefighters battled an 8-alarm fire at a large church in Burlington, northeast of Philadelphia.

The fire started Monday evening around 6 p.m. and quickly grew out of control.

New Jersey firefighters ere forced to evacuate over fears of collapse.

One of the pastors of the church said his grandparents helped build the church, therefore the loss was difficult to take.

No injuries have been reported.

