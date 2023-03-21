St. Louis County man accused of attacking another man with a hammer

By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man is accused of repeatedly hitting another man in the head with a hammer.

Charging documents from the St. Louis County Circuit Court accuse Benjamin Stubbs of repeatedly hitting another man in the head with a hammer, causing a brain bleed and requiring staples in the victim’s head.

The documents go on to say that police then found Stubbs hiding in the basement at the scene of the crime. Investigators found a bloody hammer near him and blood on Stubb’s shoes.

Stubb is being charged with 1st-degree assault and armed criminal action and is being held without bond.

