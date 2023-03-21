Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip

Latest News

Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden designates national monuments in Nevada, Texas
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on bank failures: ‘This is different from 2008.’
Yellen: Bank failures not like 2008