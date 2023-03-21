Hazelwood man accused of harassing Facebook Marketplace seller

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A Hazelwood man is accused of harassing someone he had agreed to meet regarding the sale of a car on Facebook Marketplace.

Donnie Patterson allegedly met the seller to test a car that was for sale on the social media platform. When the car’s ignition locked, Patterson grabbed a gun from his car, sat in the driver’s seat, and pointed it at the seller, according to court documents. He then allegedly told the victim “I’ll kill you” before driving further up the road, getting out of the car and making more threats. The victim called 9-1-1 after the first threat.

When Patterson finally drove away, the seller received texts on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents state one of the messages read, “Don’t get yourself killed talking [expletive] because you almost just died.” The messages also stated the suspect knew where the victim lived and that the “Cops can’t save u.”

Patterson was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment.

