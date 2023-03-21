Friends of Kids with Cancer Art Therapy program awarded Blues for Kids Captain’s Grant

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Blues for Kids Captain’s Grant of $50,000 was awarded to the Friends of Kids with Cancer Art Therapy Program.

“Art is a language that kids naturally gravitate towards, they’re naturally creative and playful,” said Art Therapist Brianna Miller. “Art is an easy way to talk about what’s going on. It’s also an easy way for them to showcase who they are outside of treatment.”

Patients and their siblings at all three St. Louis pediatric treatment centers have the opportunity to work with Friends of Kids with Cancer art therapists as a form of expression, distraction, or as a real-time way to process what they are going through.

Tuesday, the artwork was on display in the family lounge outside of the Blues locker room hallway. The artists also got the chance to interact with Blues players and coaches.

Click here to learn more about Friends of Kids with Cancer.

