Waves of Rain - First Alert Weather Day for Friday

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Showers will clear by early evening
  • Heavy rain and storms are possible Wednesday morning
  • Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to potential flooding

Tonight: Showers will clear by the early evening. Many will enjoy a dry night ahead of our next round of rain tomorrow. Overnight low temperatures will sit in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain and storms, some locally heavy mainly in the morning. Northern Missouri may see a few strong to severe storms during the late afternoon. A few of our far northern counties may be hit by a stronger storm tomorrow night. The potential for severe weather overall remains very low.

Thursday and Friday: A slow-moving cold front will drop south and produce several rounds of heavy rain beginning late Thursday and continuing through Friday. Areas along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois need to be on guard for flooding.

First Alert Weather Day for Friday
First Alert Weather Day for Friday(KMOV)
Heavy rainfall this week
Heavy rainfall this week(KMOV)
7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims

Latest News

7 day forecast for March 21.
First Alert Day Friday For Potential Flooding
First Alert Day Friday
Multiple waves of rain this week
March 21 morning forecast
Multiple waves of rain this week
7 day forecast for March 20
Multiple waves of rain this week