Waves of Rain - First Alert Weather Day for Friday
First Alert Weather:
- Showers will clear by early evening
- Heavy rain and storms are possible Wednesday morning
- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to potential flooding
Tonight: Showers will clear by the early evening. Many will enjoy a dry night ahead of our next round of rain tomorrow. Overnight low temperatures will sit in the lower 40s.
Wednesday: Scattered rain and storms, some locally heavy mainly in the morning. Northern Missouri may see a few strong to severe storms during the late afternoon. A few of our far northern counties may be hit by a stronger storm tomorrow night. The potential for severe weather overall remains very low.
Thursday and Friday: A slow-moving cold front will drop south and produce several rounds of heavy rain beginning late Thursday and continuing through Friday. Areas along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois need to be on guard for flooding.
