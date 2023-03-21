Doctor helping St. Louis CITY SC players, also treating the next generation of athletes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The soccer season at Visitation Academy in Town and Country is underway, but one of their players will be on the sideline. Hannah Robinson, 17, is recovering from an ACL tear. Her twin sister is on the field after recently recovering from the same injury. Studies show one-in-five adolescent female soccer players will undergo an ACL injury.

“I’m a little over three months post-op. I haven’t been able to run yet. I’m still trying to get my strength back,” said Hannah Robinson, a junior.

When the same injury happened to Hailey Robinson, the high school junior feared the worst.

“Everything’s going to be gone for me. I’m not going to be able to do anything,” said Hailey.

Both twins had their ACLs repaired by Dr. Robert Brophy of Washington University Orthopedics.

Brophy is also the medical director for CITY SC and has worked with the Rams and the Blues.

Injuries to the ACL are common for young athletes. But Paul Jenkins, a physical therapist at BJC who is working with the Robinson twins, says recovery is very possible.

“I’ve seen patients that have gone on and played, and many have gone on to play college ball,” said Jenkins.

That’s the plan for the Robinsons. Both juniors have committed to playing D1 soccer at Southern Indiana University after they graduate high school.

