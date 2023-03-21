Doctor helping St. Louis CITY SC players, also treating the next generation of athletes

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The soccer season at Visitation Academy in Town and Country is underway, but one of their players will be on the sideline. Hannah Robinson, 17, is recovering from an ACL tear. Her twin sister is on the field after recently recovering from the same injury. Studies show one-in-five adolescent female soccer players will undergo an ACL injury.

“I’m a little over three months post-op. I haven’t been able to run yet. I’m still trying to get my strength back,” said Hannah Robinson, a junior.

When the same injury happened to Hailey Robinson, the high school junior feared the worst.

“Everything’s going to be gone for me. I’m not going to be able to do anything,” said Hailey.

Both twins had their ACLs repaired by Dr. Robert Brophy of Washington University Orthopedics.

Brophy is also the medical director for CITY SC and has worked with the Rams and the Blues.

Injuries to the ACL are common for young athletes. But Paul Jenkins, a physical therapist at BJC who is working with the Robinson twins, says recovery is very possible.

“I’ve seen patients that have gone on and played, and many have gone on to play college ball,” said Jenkins.

That’s the plan for the Robinsons. Both juniors have committed to playing D1 soccer at Southern Indiana University after they graduate high school.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims
Managing Arthritis: Types & Treatment Options

Latest News

Dr. Robert Brophy
Doctor helping St. Louis CITY SC players, also treating the next generation of athletes
break
More than 100 firefighters battle 8-alarm church fire in New Jersey
Season tickets on sale for The Muny
Season tickets on sale for The Muny
‘An inconvenience and a safety hazard’ Seniors in Jennings struggle to get around after...
‘An inconvenience and a safety hazard’ Seniors in Jennings struggle to get around after elevator breaks down at apartment complex