ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After months of planning and construction, a new Dierbergs is opening.

We’re getting a look at the new location in Crestwood. Doors open next Tuesday, March 28, at 9 a.m.

The grocery store is part of a $67-million development.

It sits next to new housing, sharing the former Crestwood Plaza Shopping Mall grounds.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.