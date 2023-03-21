After filibuster, transgender care bills move forward in Mo. Senate

Missouri Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.(KY3)
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite an all-night filibuster by Senate Democrats, a hotly-contested piece of legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors is moving forward in the Missouri Senate.

SB 39 and SB 49 were perfected Tuesday morning after Democrats held the floor for around 13 hours. SB 49 is the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (CARE) Act, which would ban doctors from prescribing minors gender-affirming care, including cross-sex hormones and transition surgeries. SB 39 would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Lawmakers just returned to Jefferson City following Spring Break. While the filibuster continued on the floor, lawmakers met in closed-door negotiating sessions. As a result of that, both bills will now sunset in 2027, giving lawmakers a chance to take a second look at the legislation. In addition, minors already undergoing transition care would be exempted from the CARE Act.

Supporters rallied at the Capitol Monday afternoon, hailing the bills as a way to keep children safe. They argue kids should not be allowed to make a medical decision to receive transition care until they are adults.

“We had trans people, gay people like myself in support of this bill,” Missouri Chapter of ‘Gays Against Groomers’ leader Chris Bassett said. “It’s something that protects kids. It doesn’t affect adult trans people.”

But the bill’s opponents call the legislation transphobic and say that the decision to receive transition care is made not by the child themselves, but rather in consultation with medical professionals, friends and family. Both Planned Parenthood and PROMO, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said in statements to News 4 that gender-affirming car is safe and is supported by the medical community.

Regardless of the outcome of the bills, a newly announced emergency order from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will restrict transition care for minors, going into effect in early April.

Both SB 39 and SB 49 still need full approval from both the Senate and House. But if they are approved and signed by the governor, the bills would go into effect in late August.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip

Latest News

Gary Muehlberg, 73.
‘Package Killer’ pleads guilty to 2 more murders
Graphic
St. Louis police investigating infant’s death
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Missouri Department of Conservation offering permits for black bear, elk hunting seasons