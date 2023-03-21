After filibuster, transgender care bills move forward in Mo. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite an all-night filibuster by Senate Democrats, a hotly-contested piece of legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors is moving forward in the Missouri Senate.

SB 39 and SB 49 were perfected Tuesday morning after Democrats held the floor for around 13 hours. SB 49 is the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (CARE) Act, which would ban doctors from prescribing minors gender-affirming care, including cross-sex hormones and transition surgeries. SB 39 would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Lawmakers just returned to Jefferson City following Spring Break. While the filibuster continued on the floor, lawmakers met in closed-door negotiating sessions. As a result of that, both bills will now sunset in 2027, giving lawmakers a chance to take a second look at the legislation. In addition, minors already undergoing transition care would be exempted from the CARE Act.

Supporters rallied at the Capitol Monday afternoon, hailing the bills as a way to keep children safe. They argue kids should not be allowed to make a medical decision to receive transition care until they are adults.

“We had trans people, gay people like myself in support of this bill,” Missouri Chapter of ‘Gays Against Groomers’ leader Chris Bassett said. “It’s something that protects kids. It doesn’t affect adult trans people.”

But the bill’s opponents call the legislation transphobic and say that the decision to receive transition care is made not by the child themselves, but rather in consultation with medical professionals, friends and family. Both Planned Parenthood and PROMO, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said in statements to News 4 that gender-affirming car is safe and is supported by the medical community.

Regardless of the outcome of the bills, a newly announced emergency order from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will restrict transition care for minors, going into effect in early April.

Both SB 39 and SB 49 still need full approval from both the Senate and House. But if they are approved and signed by the governor, the bills would go into effect in late August.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.