Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured
Shooting at North County Walgreens leaves 1 injured
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused...
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused of mishandling evidence
2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase