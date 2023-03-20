TSA officers stop woman from bringing loaded gun on plane

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a...
Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on her flight Friday.

According to a news release, the x-ray unit alerted agents to have a closer inspection of her carry-on bag.

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA said the penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reports that 6,542 firearms were caught in 2022 at airport security checkpoints nationwide, and 88% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are only permitted to fly with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, TSA explained.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks,...
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks, CITY SC
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
They were the third group of Oath Keepers members and associates to be tried on serious charges...
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial