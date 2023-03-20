TN legislature to honor Smyrna athlete who lost her legs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee state legislature will honor the high school volleyball player from Smyrna who tragically lost her legs in a car crash last month in St. Louis.

Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro, introduced a joint resolution on March 7 to recognize 16-year-old Janae Edmondson, and it was overwhelmingly approved and placed on the House consent calendar for Monday, March 20.

On Feb. 18, Edmondson was walking with her parents back to their hotel in St. Louis when a car ran a yield sign and hit another car before going airborne, according to the police report. The car crashed down and slid into Edmondson, pinning her to the ground. he was taken to the hospital where they had to amputate both of her legs.

Edmondson had accepted a scholarship offer to play volleyball for the University of Tennessee Southern just days before the crash.

The school is honoring its commitment to Edmondson, despite her inability to play.

“She’s going to have a spot. She’s going to have a jersey. She’s going to be as much part of the team as she wants to be,” said Trystan Lozano, assistant volleyball coach at UT Southern. “And I think knowing that and giving that opportunity and for her to seize it is fantastic. She earned that. She outright came in here, I mean she put in the work for years, and it paid off.”

There has been an outpouring of support for Edmondson since news of the crash spread, from volleyball players and organizations all over the country to members of her Middle Tennessee community.

Tennessee lawmakers will recognize Edmondson during the floor session at 5 p.m. in the state’s Capitol building.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.