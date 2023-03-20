SUV crashes through home’s garage, lands on top of Corvette in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman hit the gas and crashed her through the garage door, landing her SUV on top of a Corvette.

The crash happened on White Ash Drive at Spruce Drive in Jefferson County shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner crashed her own vehicle through the garage door and ended up on top of the Corvette inside the garage. Nobody was injured. It is believed something happened with the accelerator to cause the crash, but what exactly occurred is not clear.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.