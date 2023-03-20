St. Louis County Safety Committee shows off new safety program

Today, the St. Louis County Safety Committee showed off a brand new program designed to save precious seconds in an emergency.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
They showed off the prototype at Highcroft Ridge Elementary in Chesterfield. It’s a color coding and numbering system for schools.

The concept is growing in popularity nationwide as a way for first responders to get where they need to go quickly.

Each fire protection district must pass an ordinance to make schools comply. St. Louis County police officials said they support the system.

