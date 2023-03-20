Spring break travel in full swing at Lambert Airport and St. Louis-area attractions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spring break travel is bringing huge numbers of travelers through St. Louis Lambert Airport and across the St. Louis-area attractions.

This is the busiest time of year at Lambert and if you’re traveling out of St. Louis prepare to arrive early at the airport for your flight.

“We’re three hours early for our flight but this is doable,” said Carrie Brazier on Sunday as her family headed to California for Spring Break.

A spokesperson for Lambert Airport told News 4 spring break is the peak week of the year. Travel is close to pre-pandemic levels, around 3% less compared to 2019.

St. Louis-area attractions are also seeing huge numbers of visitors from tourists and from people staycationing in the area.

“We have been just slammed. It’s been awesome to see so many people here,” said Tami Brown, the executive director of the St. Louis Aquarium.

The Huse Family just arrived from Arkansas.

“It was our spring break time so we decided to come this way and just saw a lot of what’s going on at Union Station,” said Scott Huse.

They have a busy week planned.

“Science Center coming up, City Museum, Myseum and the zoo if the weather holds out,” he said.

