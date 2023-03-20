Spring Arrives & Brings Warmer (& Active) Weather With It

By Matt Chambers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spring Begins Monday As Warmer Air Arrives
  • Periods of Rain & Storms Tuesday Through Friday
  • First Alert Weather Day Could Be Issued for Thursday and/or Friday - Stay Tuned

Monday: After temperatures dip below freezing early Monday morning, warmer winds out of the south will push the mercury to near 60 in the afternoon. It will be breezy, with southerly winds between 15 and 20 mph.

Tuesday - Friday: Our weather pattern turns active with multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms, and even the potential for minor flooding. We’ll have scattered showers as early as Tuesday afternoon, with spotty rain continuing into Wednesday morning. This won’t be a total washout. The heavier rain looks to occur somewhere in the Thursday and Friday timeframe. This round raises concern for minor flooding impacts due to a slow-moving front and the amount of rain possible. At least 2″ seems likely, with some spots seeing even more. Additionally, we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. At some point, we may need to issue a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and/or strong storms. But details on the exact timing of the rain, along with the chance of stronger storms, are still uncertain. Check back soon for updates.

