Settlement reached in Tyre Sampson’s death

Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Almost a year after Tyre Sampson, a Missouri teen fell to his death, the 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)(Associated Press)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORLANDO (KMOV/AP) – A statement has been released regarding the settlement reached in Tyre Sampson’s death.

Sampson was 14 years old when he slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando in March 2022. Almost a year after the incident, the ride was dismantled.

Nationally renowned personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Fl. on behalf of Yarnell Sampson, the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Attorney Michael Haggard, based near Miami, filed on behalf of the mother, Neika Dodd.

A settlement was reached with the family, but the details of it have not been disclosed. The attorneys released the following statement on Monday:

“Nothing can ever bring back Tyre to his family, but this settlement speaks to putting entertainment entities on notice that they cannot cut corners in their operations that sacrifice safety. When these companies are irresponsible, it puts innocent lives at risk. With the help of passionate state legislators like Rep. Geraldine Thompson, we will continue working to ensure that a tragic accident like this never happens to another family.”

