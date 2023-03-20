ORLANDO (KMOV/AP) – A statement has been released regarding the settlement reached in Tyre Sampson’s death.

Sampson was 14 years old when he slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando in March 2022. Almost a year after the incident, the ride was dismantled.

Nationally renowned personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Fl. on behalf of Yarnell Sampson, the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Attorney Michael Haggard, based near Miami, filed on behalf of the mother, Neika Dodd.

A settlement was reached with the family, but the details of it have not been disclosed. The attorneys released the following statement on Monday:

“Nothing can ever bring back Tyre to his family, but this settlement speaks to putting entertainment entities on notice that they cannot cut corners in their operations that sacrifice safety. When these companies are irresponsible, it puts innocent lives at risk. With the help of passionate state legislators like Rep. Geraldine Thompson, we will continue working to ensure that a tragic accident like this never happens to another family.”

