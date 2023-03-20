Red Cross blood drive Wednesday at Busch Stadium in honor of first responders

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The American Red Cross is holding a Community Call to Action Blood Drive in honor of first responders at Busch Stadium.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 22. Donors should enter Busch Stadium through the Gate 2 Entrance.

‘It saves lives;’ SLMPD officer who miraculously survived shooting urges public to donate blood

At the blood drive, St. Louis Police Officer Colin Ledbetter and his partner Nate Spiess will be donating blood. They both needed blood transfusions after being shot in the line of duty in January 2022.

Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

