Red Cross blood drive Wednesday at Busch Stadium in honor of first responders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The American Red Cross is holding a Community Call to Action Blood Drive in honor of first responders at Busch Stadium.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 22. Donors should enter Busch Stadium through the Gate 2 Entrance.

At the blood drive, St. Louis Police Officer Colin Ledbetter and his partner Nate Spiess will be donating blood. They both needed blood transfusions after being shot in the line of duty in January 2022.

Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.