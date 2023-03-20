Nelly, Lainey Wilson among headline acts to perform at Missouri State Fair

Nelly will take the stage at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18.(Adams County Fairfest)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be getting “hot in herre” at the State Fair Grandstand this summer.

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its featured performances taking place in mid-August.

The following artists have been unveiled:

  • Tyler Hubbard (from Florida-Georgia line) with Parmalee - Aug. 10
  • Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean - Aug. 11
  • Cory Asbury and CAIN, Aug. 16
  • Nelly - Aug. 18

All shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

3 Doors Down revealed the band’s “Away from the Sun” anniversary tour Monday morning, and it includes an Aug. 12 performance at the Missouri State Fair. A time has not been set.

“The Doors” will also perform in Kansas City at Starlight Theater on Sept. 6.

Performances coming to Kansas City area
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

