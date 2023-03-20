Man critically injured in shooting during attempted robbery in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot during an attempted robbery in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The 67-year-old man was found shot outside a home in the 5400 block of Queens around 12:50 p.m. He had been shot in the right shoulder, left hand and stomach.

According to police, the man went into a home while a 63-year-old woman remained in a car’s passenger seat. A white Hyundai sedan pulled alongside the car and a man got out armed with a gun. The suspect opened the car door and demanded the car’s keys. The man who was inside the home then got out and saw the attempted robbery taking place, so he pulled out his own gun and got into a shootout with the suspect.

After the shots were fired, the suspect got back into the car and drove off. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. The woman was not injured.

No other details have been released.

