Man arrested after teen fatally shot himself in St. Louis City, police say

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after a teenager fatally shot himself in the head in the City of St. Louis early Sunday morning.

According to police, the man said he was “showing off” the weapon to the 16-year-old and another juvenile. The teenager died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Decatur.

Authorities arrested the man and said warrants are being applied for with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.

