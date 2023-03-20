Kirkwood porch pirates caught on camera loading packages into truck

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Kirkwood Police Department has released a video showing two suspected porch pirates.

Police said the alleged crime happened on March 10 around 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Ballas. The suspects quickly took multiple packages and loaded them into a truck.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact Det. Dave Elliott at Dave Elliott at 314-822-5879 or elliotdw@kirkwoodmo.org.

