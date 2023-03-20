I-44 lane closure near Eureka postponed to next week

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) --The Missouri Department of Transportation postponed the closure of an eastbound lane of I-44 near Eureka until at least Monday, March 27, due to rain in the forecast.

One lane will close over the Meramec River near the Route 66 State Park. Once closed, the lane will remain that way through December, MoDOT said.

MoDOT’s plan is to close the lane tomorrow starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks,...
‘Been waiting for this for years’ Tens of thousands of fans swarm downtown for Battlehawks, CITY SC
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

Latest News

University City creates early flood warning system
University City creates early flood warning system
Generic computer
City of Ballwin recovering after data security incident
St. Louis County Safety Committee shows off new safety program at Parkway Elementary
St. Louis County Safety Committee shows off new safety program at a Parkway elementary school
Radioactive waste in Metro back in front of Missouri capitol committee
Radioactive waste in Metro back in front of Missouri capitol committee