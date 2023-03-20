I-44 lane closure near Eureka postponed to next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) --The Missouri Department of Transportation postponed the closure of an eastbound lane of I-44 near Eureka until at least Monday, March 27, due to rain in the forecast.

One lane will close over the Meramec River near the Route 66 State Park. Once closed, the lane will remain that way through December, MoDOT said.

MoDOT’s plan is to close the lane tomorrow starting at 8 p.m.

