Multiple waves of rain this week

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cloud cover increases overnight, the first wave of rain arrives Tuesday
  • A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday
  • Widespread heavy rain Thursday into Friday and minor flooding is possible

Tonight: Cloud cover will increase due to southerly winds bringing in moisture. Overnight lows will sit around 37°.

Tuesday into Wednesday: We’ll have cooler temperatures Tuesday as widespread light rain moves in. This band will enter in the afternoon and will clear by early evening. Another wave of rain is expected Wednesday. This may come in the form of thunderstorms in the morning, with more showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon. Wednesday will see more afternoon dry time compared to Tuesday.

Thursday into Friday: The heaviest rain will fall Thursday into Friday. The latest timing for rain appears to be Thursday afternoon, with accumulations ramping up overnight. St. Louis is in the zone expected to see around 2″ of rainfall, with the axis of the heaviest rain (3″ +) focused south of I-44. Currently, minor flooding is possible Thursday night and Friday morning. However, if that axis of heavy rainfall shifts north, we could be looking at slightly greater flood risk. Uncertainty still exists on the exact location of the heaviest rain band.

7 Day Forecast

