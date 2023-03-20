Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured
Shooting at North County Walgreens leaves 1 injured
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused...
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused of mishandling evidence
2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season

Latest News

FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
China’s Xi visits Moscow to bolster Putin amid Ukraine war
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center
Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center