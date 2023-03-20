City of Ballwin recovering after data security incident

Generic computer
Generic computer(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of Ballwin is working to find out what was accessed during a data security incident on March 16.

City officials said that all servers were shut down and computers were disconnected from the internet once the incident was discovered. The city is working to determine what was accessed and if anything has been done with the information. They are also working with insurance and law enforcement to restore access to systems.

According to the city, several of its systems are cloud-based, including public-facing financial services, email and some files. None of those were accessed.

Some online portals used for payments are not working currently, but the city is working to restore them. All 911 and police services are operating without interruption.

