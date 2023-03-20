1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in St. Louis City Sunday night.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the ramp from Hampton to westbound I-64. Police tell News 4 that all three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims died.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured
Shooting at North County Walgreens leaves 1 injured
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused...
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused of mishandling evidence
2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of...
CITY SC makes history with fourth straight win of inaugural season

Latest News

One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late night crash on I-64 near Hampton
Graphic
Franklin County man dies in early morning crash
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith
Health equity and empowerment symposium held for women in St. Louis
Health equity and empowerment symposium held for women in St. Louis