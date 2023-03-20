1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in St. Louis City Sunday night.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the ramp from Hampton to westbound I-64. Police tell News 4 that all three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims died.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.