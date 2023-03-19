WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) – Hermann Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith will be laid to rest Sunday.

Det. Sgt. Griffith, 34, was shot and killed on March 12 in Hermann while attempting to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants. A second officer was injured in the shooting.

A visitation was held Sunday morning at Owensville High School. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Following the funeral, a procession will then take place from the high school to Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

