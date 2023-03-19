Springfield gun shop react to President Biden’s new executive order on background checks

By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pushing for the US attorney general and other top officials to help him strengthen gun control with background checks. He signed an executive order earlier this week to try and make that happen.

The executive order aims to better define rules for background checks.

“Will accelerate and intensify this work to save more lives quickly,” said President Biden.

Here in the Ozarks, gun store owner Nick Newman of Cherokee Firearms said this doesn’t change much for his store.

“It’s the same thing that we’ve always done,” said Newman. “Same thing we always will do is abide by the letter of the law and do everything aboveboard correctly.”

Newman said they follow every rule. He said he knows background checks are needed.

“It is important when we sell firearms to people that we have reasonable certainty that, first of all, they’re old enough and not a felon, and not prohibited,” said Newman.

Now President Biden’s executive order gives agencies 60 days to give him reports on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act or BSCA.

The act was passed to implement changes to the mental health system, school safety programs, and gun safety laws.

“This executive order helps keep firearms out of dangerous hands,” said President Biden.

Biden wants the BCSA fully implemented and progressed, especially with better defined rules for background checks.

The president is pushing for the US attorney general to more clearly define who or what businesses are engaged in dealing firearms and which ones need to become Federal firearms licensees. All of this is to increase compliance with background check requirements.

Newman said background checks go through a lot of information.

“Tells us throughout all the countries, different criminal databases, whether or not they are allowed or not allowed to buy a gun at that time,” said Newman.

Newman said to buy a gun, you’ll need a photo ID with your current address.

You have to be 18 to buy a long gun. You have to be 21 to buy a handgun. In order to buy a handgun, you also have to be a resident of the state of Missouri.

Newman said finding the right fit is important.

“What’s appropriate for them and what it is that they need the gun to do or not do and think about their personal situation,” said Newman. “So we can help them find the right thing.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

