A Frigid Farewell To Winter

First Alert Weather:

Chilly Again Sunday

Spring Temperatures Arrive Monday - Right On Time!

Wet Pattern Setting Up Next Week

Tonight: Cold! Slow clearing overnight. Lows in the teens and 20s. Winds diminshing.

Sunday: Tons of sunshine with a high pressure system in control. Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday, but will still fall short of normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low-mid 40s.

What’s Next? Spring officially begins Monday and, right on cue, warmer winds will usher in springtime temperatures. The warmer weather looks to stick around for most, if not all, of the upcoming work-week. At the same, time, rain and storm chances will be on the rise beginning late Tuesday and lasting for several days. At some point, we may need to issue a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and/or strong storms. But details on the exact timing of the rain, along with the chance of stronger storms, are still uncertain. Check back soon for updates.

