Franklin County man dies in early morning crash

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Franklin County man died in an early morning car crash Sunday.

Markus Eldringhoff, 20, died after a one vehicle crash on Route J in Gasconade County.

The crash occurred after the car drifted into the northbound lane, and was then overcorrected and swerved off the right side of the road striking a fence and tree.

Eldringhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

