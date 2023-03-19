Franklin County man dies in early morning crash
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Franklin County man died in an early morning car crash Sunday.
Markus Eldringhoff, 20, died after a one vehicle crash on Route J in Gasconade County.
The crash occurred after the car drifted into the northbound lane, and was then overcorrected and swerved off the right side of the road striking a fence and tree.
Eldringhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
