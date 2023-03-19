Franklin County man dies in early morning crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Franklin County man died in an early morning car crash Sunday.

Markus Eldringhoff, 20, died after a one vehicle crash on Route J in Gasconade County.

The crash occurred after the car drifted into the northbound lane, and was then overcorrected and swerved off the right side of the road striking a fence and tree.

Eldringhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

