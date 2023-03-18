St. Louis Co. detectives investigating homicide in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the Spanish Lake neighborhood involving the death of a woman.

According to a release, on March 18 around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to check the welfare in the 1100 block of Soria Street. They located a woman inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect is known to the victim.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.