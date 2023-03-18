St. Louis Co. detectives investigating homicide in Spanish Lake

They located a woman inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
They located a woman inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.(Storyblocks)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the Spanish Lake neighborhood involving the death of a woman.

According to a release, on March 18 around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to check the welfare in the 1100 block of Soria Street. They located a woman inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect is known to the victim.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

