Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting at a Florissant Walgreens leaves one person with life threatening injuries Friday.

St. Louis County police were called to a shooting at the 12400 block of Old Halls Ferry Road just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Responding officers found a man suffering from life threatening gunshot injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

