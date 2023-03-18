Recall issued for select frozen fruits over hepatitis A concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scenic Fruit Company is recalling certain types of frozen fruit due to a potential hepatitis A contamination.

The company says one of the products being recalled is the organic tropical fruit blend that is sold nationwide at Trader Joe’s.

Frozen organic strawberries that were sold under five different brand names, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature and Aldi’s Simply Nature, are also being recalled.

Those products were distributed in several states.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that stems from exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries, including two who were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
homicide
Police investigate Thursday night homicide in North County
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Union hires 14-year-olds to solve summer worker shortage
Union hires 14-year-olds to solve summer worker shortage

Latest News

A St. Louis City alderman is suing her opponent in the race for Ward 11.
North City alderman sues opponent; alleges challenger lied under oath & falsified address
Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured
Shooting at Florissant Walgreens leaves 1 injured
Some in the audience didn’t even know either of the officers but wanted to show that all of...
‘He loved what he did’ Hermann community honors fallen officer Mason Griffith
Hunter Biden is countersuing the owner of a computer shop who shared the contents of his laptop...
Hunter Biden sues shop owner who worked on laptop