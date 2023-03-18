Pre-Game Preview: The Rematch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Dome is looking to be filled again, the Battlehawks are seeking to beat the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, March 18.

The Battlehawks (3-1) took control of the whole game last Sunday on March 12, beating the Arlington Renegades 24-11. They also set a record for the most fans with over 38,000.

Although they’re coming off of a sweet victory, the team is looking ahead towards a very tough rematch against the Defenders.

The Battlehawks lost to the Defenders 34-28 during week 3. Near the end of the game, there was an incident that resulted in four players being fined, and Battlehawks offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith being suspended.

The D.C. Defenders are 4-0 and first in the XFL North. They won their previous game 32-18 against the Las Vegas Vipers. The Battlehawks are behind the Defenders in the XFL North, placing in 2nd.

The game between these two powerhouse teams starts at 7 p.m. on FX. For more information check out the 2023 Battlehawks guide.

