Pre-Game Preview: The Rematch

Silas Kelly (left) celebrates with team after intercepting the pass to seal the game during the...
Silas Kelly (left) celebrates with team after intercepting the pass to seal the game during the Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks matchup on Sunday, March 12.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Dome is looking to be filled again, the Battlehawks are seeking to beat the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, March 18.

The Battlehawks (3-1) took control of the whole game last Sunday on March 12, beating the Arlington Renegades 24-11. They also set a record for the most fans with over 38,000.

Although they’re coming off of a sweet victory, the team is looking ahead towards a very tough rematch against the Defenders.

The Battlehawks lost to the Defenders 34-28 during week 3. Near the end of the game, there was an incident that resulted in four players being fined, and Battlehawks offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith being suspended.

The D.C. Defenders are 4-0 and first in the XFL North. They won their previous game 32-18 against the Las Vegas Vipers. The Battlehawks are behind the Defenders in the XFL North, placing in 2nd.

The game between these two powerhouse teams starts at 7 p.m. on FX. For more information check out the 2023 Battlehawks guide.

