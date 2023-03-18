Game Day Blog: CITY SC faces San Jose Earthquakes at home

Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of fans at CITYPARK.(CITY SC)
Nicholas Gioacchini (left), Tomás Ostrák (middle) and João Klauss (right) celebrate in front of fans at CITYPARK.(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face the San Jose Earthquakes at home at 7:30 tonight in CITYPARK. CITY can make history tonight if they take the win on their home field.

Pregame:

If CITY wins tonight, they will be the first MLS expansion team to win their first four games in their inaugural season. The Earthquakes have two wins and one loss this season.

Pre-match Preview: Another chance for history

It’s set to be a chilly night with temperatures in the mid-20s, so fans headed to the game should bundle up.

Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

