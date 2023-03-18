Game Day Blog: CITY SC faces San Jose Earthquakes at home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face the San Jose Earthquakes at home at 7:30 tonight in CITYPARK. CITY can make history tonight if they take the win on their home field.

Ready to bring the heat. 😤 Tonight’s 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄#AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/Vg8KVeGIbX — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 18, 2023

Pregame:

If CITY wins tonight, they will be the first MLS expansion team to win their first four games in their inaugural season. The Earthquakes have two wins and one loss this season.

It’s set to be a chilly night with temperatures in the mid-20s, so fans headed to the game should bundle up.

Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

