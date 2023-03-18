Francis Howell North baseball wins first game of season against Parkway North
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Francis Howell North Knights baseball team defeated the Parkway North Vikings 16-5 Friday afternoon.
Both teams were going back and forth for four straight innings. In the top of the fifth, the Knights rallied, bringing in three runs to make the score 7-4.
The Knights added eight more runs in the sixth inning. They will face Parkway Central on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.